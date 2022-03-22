Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by 2-2.5%

‘Changes will be effective April 1’

The steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on some residual proportion via a minimised price hike, says the company | Photo Credit: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

‘Changes will be effective April 1’

Tata Motors Ltd. said it would increase prices of its commercial vehicles in the range of 2-2.5% effective April 1.

“The increase in the prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium and other precious metals, in addition to higher costs of other raw materials, has incited this price hike of commercial vehicles,” the company said in a statement.

The company said while it had initiated actions to absorb a significant portion of the increased costs, at various levels of manufacturing, “the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on some residual proportion via a minimised price hike.”