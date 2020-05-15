Tata Motors to raise ₹1,000 crore via NCDs

MUMBAI

15 May 2020 22:52 IST

Tata Motors has announced plans to raise ₹1,000 crore via non-convertible debentures.

“The company is desirous of offering rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating ₹1,000 crore,” Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

In this regard, the company will be holding a meeting of its duly constituted committee of the board on May 20, 2020.

“The above issuance is pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors’ resolution passed at its meeting held on March 27, 2020,” the company said in the filing.