ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors to increase prices of PVs

July 03, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai, India February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo/File Photo | Photo Credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI

Tata Motors Ltd. on Monday said that it would increase prices of its passenger vehicles (Internal Combustion Engine and EVs), effective July 17, 2023, on an average of 0.6% across models and variants.

“The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs,” the company said in a statement. 

The vehicles include Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Tigor, Altroz, Tiago and Punch in its ICE and its EV range.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said it would offer price protection to bookings made up to July 16, 2023 and deliveries up to July 31, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US