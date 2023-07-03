Tata Motors to increase prices of PVs

July 03, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Motors Ltd. on Monday said that it would increase prices of its passenger vehicles (Internal Combustion Engine and EVs), effective July 17, 2023, on an average of 0.6% across models and variants.

“The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs,” the company said in a statement.

The vehicles include Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Tigor, Altroz, Tiago and Punch in its ICE and its EV range.

The company said it would offer price protection to bookings made up to July 16, 2023 and deliveries up to July 31, 2023.