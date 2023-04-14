ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors to increase prices of passenger vehicles from May 1

April 14, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The company said it has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs and “is hence compelled to pass on some proportion through this hike.” | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Tata Motors Ltd. has announced that it will marginally increase the prices of its passenger vehicles from May 1.  “The weighted average increase will be 0.6%, depending on the variant and model,” the company said in a statement.   

The company said it has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs and “is hence compelled to pass on some proportion through this hike,” it said.

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles, including cars such as Tiago, Tigor and Altroz; and SUVs such as Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari, with prices ranging from ₹5.54 lakh and ₹25 lakh.

Earlier in February this year, the company had increased prices across its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio of passenger vehicles at an average of 1.2%.

