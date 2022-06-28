Business

Tata Motors to increase CV prices from July 1

Tata Motors Ltd. has announced a price increase of 1.5-2.5% for its range of commercial vehicles (CVs) which will come into effect from 1 July.

“While the company takes extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs, at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on a residual proportion via a minimised price hike,” the company said in a statement.


