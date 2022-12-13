Tata Motors to increase CV prices from Jan.

December 13, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Representational photo | Photo Credit: AFP

Tata Motors said it would be increasing the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2% from January 2023. While the price increase will be based on the model and variant, it would be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, the company said. “The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike,” Tata Motors said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US