  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Attacking stats: Messi, Mbappe lead the way ahead of semifinals

Tata Motors to increase CV prices from Jan.

December 13, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: AFP

Tata Motors said it would be increasing the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2% from January 2023. While the price increase will be based on the model and variant, it would be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, the company said. “The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike,” Tata Motors said in a statement.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.