Tata Motors to increase CV prices from Jan.

December 13, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Mumbai

Tata Motors said it would be increasing the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2% from January 2023. While the price increase will be based on the model and variant, it would be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, the company said. “The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike,” Tata Motors said in a statement.