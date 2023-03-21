Tata Motors to increase CV prices by up to 5%

March 21, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Motors has announced a price increase of up to 5% on commercial vehicles beginning April 1, 2023. “The decision to increase prices is a result of the company’s efforts to comply with the more stringent BS-6 phase II emission norms,” the company said in a statement.

“The price increase will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant,” Tata Motors said.

“As Tata Motors transitions its entire vehicle portfolio to meet these standards, customers and fleet owners can expect a range of cleaner, greener, and technologically superior offerings that deliver higher benefits and lower total cost of ownership,” the company added.