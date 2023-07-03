HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tata Motors to hike prices of passenger vehicles from July 17

Tata Motors sells a range of passenger vehicles including Punch, Nexon and Harrier.

July 03, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Tata Motors to hike prices of its passenger vehicles with effect from July 17.

Tata Motors to hike prices of its passenger vehicles with effect from July 17. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tata Motors on Monday said it will hike prices of its passenger vehicles with effect from July 17.

The company will increase prices of its passenger vehicles (including EVs) by an average of 0.6% across models and variants, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The price increase is to offset the residual impact of past input costs, it added.

The auto major noted that it will offer price protection to bookings made up to July 16, 2023 and deliveries up to July 31, 2023.

Tata Motors sells a range of passenger vehicles including Punch, Nexon and Harrier.

Related Topics

business (general) / process industry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.