Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by 2% from Jan

December 13, 2022 01:16 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - New Delhi

While the price increase will vary as per individual model and variant, it will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, Tata Motors said in a statement

PTI

Tata Motors said it will increase prices of its commercial vehicle range by up to 2% from January 2023 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its commercial vehicle range by up to 2% from January to offset the impact of rising input costs.

While the price increase will vary as per individual model and variant, it will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, the auto major said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike, it added.

Tata Motors is the country's leading player in the commercial vehicle segment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The firm has already announced that it is looking to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles from next month to make its model range compliant with stricter emission norms, which kick in from April 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US