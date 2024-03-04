Tata Motors to demerge into two listed companies

March 04, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Mumbai

Tata Motors Ltd.’s (TML) board has approved the demerger proposal of the company into two separate listed entities. One for its commercial vehicles and related investments business and the other for passenger and electric vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover and its related investments.

The demerger would be implemented through a National Company Law Tribunal scheme of arrangement and all shareholders of TML will continue to have identical shareholding in both entities.

Necessary approvals for the demerger could take 12-15 months to complete.

The demerger will have no adverse impact on employees, customers, and business partners, the company said.

