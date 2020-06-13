Business

Tata Motors to buy out Jayem Auto from JV

Tata Motors informed the stock exchanges on Saturday that it had signed an agreement to purchase 50% shareholding of Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives in JT Special Vehicles Private Limited (JTSV).

According to a press release, JTSV was formed in 2017 as a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives to develop high performance versions of Tata Motors passenger cars under the JTP brand. However, the passenger car industry witnessed a challenging financial year (2019-2020), which worsened with change in regulations and COVID-19. This has impacted the demand for this niche category of vehicles.

Hence, both, Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives ‘found it prudent to discontinue this venture.’

JTSV will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, following the completion of the procedural requirements.

