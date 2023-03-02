HamberMenu
Tata Motors sees increasing EV adoption in rural India

Nexon EV enters India Book of Records by covering 4,003 kms in under 4 days

March 02, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Tata Motors said it has seen increasing adoption of passenger car electric vehicles (EVs) in rural India and the demand was growing.

“Since the introduction of Tiago EV, we have seen growing demand and increasing penetration of EVs in small towns,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales & Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

In response to the demand, the company was increasing the production of EVs, he said.

Tata Motors on Thursday announced that the Nexon EV had entered the India Book of Records by covering the ‘fastest’ Kashmir to Kanyakumari drive by an EV. The electric vehicle had completed the drive of 4,003 km in 95 hours and 46 minutes (under 4 days), proving its ability to undertake multi-city trips.

“This non-stop drive was also possible because of the enhanced uninterrupted public charging network present on the Indian highways. Having spent a total of 28 hours resulting in only 21 stops for fast charging throughout the trip, the Nexon EV not only saved up on time in the completion of the total trip, but also saved up a considerable amount on the cost when compared to an ICE vehicle,” the company said in a statement.

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, ‘This achievement is a testament of the enormous competency of the product and the availability of a healthy charging infrastructure across the country – further bolstered by Tata Power’s presence across the country.”

“There was a fast charging station at regular intervals, between 75kms -100kms, which itself is a great feat for India’s EV ecosystem,” he added.

The aim here was to showcase that customers of Tata Motors can confidently plan long journeys with the Nexon EVs enhanced range in addition to the ever-growing charging infrastructure, he said, adding, “I am positive that this K2K drive will inspire more customers to adopt EVs and evolve to electric.”

