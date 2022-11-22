Tata Motors rolls out Tiago CNG hatchback variant at ₹7.39 lakh

November 22, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Mumbai

Tata Motors Ltd. has introduced Tiago NRG iCNG hatchback at a starting price of ₹7,39,000 ex-showroom, Delhi. Observing the response for Tiago NRG in the last one year, the company said it was extending the NRG portfolio by introducing iCNG Technology. “Tiago NRG iCNG is India’s First Toughroader CNG with a high ground clearance of 177 mm and retuned suspension,” the company said in a statement

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Since its inception, the Tiago NRG nameplate has received an overwhelming response from our customers. They have been appreciative of its SUV- inspired design language, muscular stance, and high ground clearance, cementing its position as the Urban Toughroader.”

“This newest addition to our range will offer our customers with the best of both worlds – a car that is the perfect companion for the Indian terrains and is packed with intelligent technology features for utmost comfort and convenience,” he added.