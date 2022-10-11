Tata Motors receives over 10,000 bookings for Tiago.ev

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 11, 2022 20:56 IST

Tata Motors Ltd. said the Tiago.ev, its newest entrant in the EV stable, had received more than 10,000 bookings since Monday. 

To encourage mass adoption of EVs further, Tata Motors said it had extended the special introductory pricing, starting from ₹8.49 lakh (All India ex-showroom) to an additional 10,000 customers.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said,  “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the Tiago.ev and thank our customers for embarking on the EV journey.”

“To acknowledge the passion to go EV and to firmly support the mass adoption of EVs we have decided to extend the introductory pricing to an additional 10,000 customers,” he added.

