HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tata Motors raises to raise prices of passenger vehicles as costs rise

July 03, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Mumbai

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Tata Motors Ltd. on Monday said that it would increase the prices of its passenger vehicles (Internal Combustion Engine and EVs), effective July 17, on an average of 0.6% across models and variants. “The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs,” the company said in a statement. 

The vehicles include Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Tigor, Altroz, Tiago and Punch in ICE and its EV range.  

The company said it would offer price protection to bookings made upto July 16 and deliveries upto July 31.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.