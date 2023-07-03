Tata Motors raises to raise prices of passenger vehicles as costs rise

July 03, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Mumbai

Tata Motors Ltd. on Monday said that it would increase the prices of its passenger vehicles (Internal Combustion Engine and EVs), effective July 17, on an average of 0.6% across models and variants. “The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs,” the company said in a statement.

The vehicles include Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Tigor, Altroz, Tiago and Punch in ICE and its EV range.

The company said it would offer price protection to bookings made upto July 16 and deliveries upto July 31.