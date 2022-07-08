Tata Motors Q1 FY23 wholesales rise 48%

Wholesales at JLR drops YoY

Tata Motors Group has reported that in the first quarter of FY23, global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 3,16,443 units, higher by 48%, as compared with the year-earlier period.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY23 were at 1,03,529 units, higher by 97%, over Q1 FY22, it said.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in the first quarter were at 2,12,914 units., higher by 32% as compared with the same period last year.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were lower at 82,587 vehicles as compared with 97,141 reported a year earlier. The company said JLR number for Q1 FY23 includes CJLR volumes of 10,772 units. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 14,596 vehicles [21,373 units in Q1 FY22], while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 67,991 vehicles [75,768 units in Q1FY22].