Tata Motors probing Nexon EV fire incident

Nexon EV is the top selling model of Tata Motors, powering the company’s EV drive

Tata Motors Ltd. said it was conducting a detailed investigation into a reported fire incident involving a Tata Nexon electric vehicle (EV) at a Mumbai suburb on Wednesday evening.

A video of a white colour Nexon EV, parked on the road, engulfed in flames had gone viral on the social media prompting the company’s reaction.

“A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media,” Tata Motors said in a statement.

“We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their user,” the statement added.

“This is a first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 100 million km across the country in nearly 4 years,” it added.

The fire incident is reportedly the first involving an electric four-wheeler in India. This follows a spate of fire accidents involving electric two-wheelers in the country owing to faulty batteries.