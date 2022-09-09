Tata Motors plans to introduce Tiago EV

The new offering is aimed at making EV affordable

Special Correspondent Mumbai
September 09, 2022 20:59 IST

The Tiago is now available in petrol and CNG. | Photo Credit: File photo

Tata Motors has announced plans to introduce the Tiago EV to broad base its EV product offering. Tiago, the company’s smallest car, is now available in petrol and CNG fuel options. The company already has the Nexon EV and Tigor EV.  

“Today is a momentous occasion for us, as we announce the expansion of our EV portfolio further with a new mainstream intervention from the stable of Tata Motors, the Tiago EV,” said Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

“As a leader, we are now pioneering the next phase of the EV market expansion, which will bring all the EV benefits of an exciting yet easy drive, silent cabin, low cost of ownership to a more accessible level,” he added.

He said with 40,000 Tata EVs plying on the road, the company commands 88% of EV market in India.

Mr. Chandra said the company would introduce 10 EVs in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels.

