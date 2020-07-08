Tata Motors offers 6-month EMI holiday on 3 cars

MUMBAI

08 July 2020 23:08 IST

Tata Motors has announced a financing scheme for its Tiago, Nexon and Altroz models, whereby customers can make nil down payment, avail a 6-month EMI holiday (with only interest needing to be serviced monthly), and have access up to 100% on-road funding for a loan tenure of five years. This offer has been facilitated through a tie up with Karur Vysya Bank to eligible salaried and self-employed persons. Tata Motors has also offered step-up EMIs on long tenure loans of up to 8 years, alongside multiple financing partners. For a ₹5,555 EMI, one can own an Altroz. Nexon and Tiago are also available for EMIs starting at ₹7,499 and ₹4,999, the firm said in a statement.

