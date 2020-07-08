Business

Tata Motors offers 6-month EMI holiday on 3 cars

Tata Motors has announced a financing scheme for its Tiago, Nexon and Altroz models, whereby customers can make nil down payment, avail a 6-month EMI holiday (with only interest needing to be serviced monthly), and have access up to 100% on-road funding for a loan tenure of five years. This offer has been facilitated through a tie up with Karur Vysya Bank to eligible salaried and self-employed persons. Tata Motors has also offered step-up EMIs on long tenure loans of up to 8 years, alongside multiple financing partners. For a ₹5,555 EMI, one can own an Altroz. Nexon and Tiago are also available for EMIs starting at ₹7,499 and ₹4,999, the firm said in a statement.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2020 11:11:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tata-motors-offers-6-month-emi-holiday-on-3-cars/article32025251.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY