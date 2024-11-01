Tata Motors October sales remain flat at 82,682 units

Tata Motors Limited for October 2024 has reported domestic and international market sales of 82,682 vehicles, compared with 82,954 units during October 2023.

These include total commercial vehicles (CV) sales of 34,259 units, up 0% YoY and total passenger vehicles (PV) sales of 48,423 units, a growth of 0% YoY.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in October 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,574 units, compared with 15,211 units in the year ago period.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in October 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,274 units compared to 16,048 units a year ago.

The sales figure includes that of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

