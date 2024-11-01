GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tata Motors October sales remain flat at 82,682 units

Tata Motors reports stable sales in October 2024, with 82,682 vehicles sold domestically and internationally

Published - November 01, 2024 01:12 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The sales figure includes that of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited. File

The sales figure includes that of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tata Motors Limited for October 2024 has reported domestic and international market sales of 82,682 vehicles, compared with 82,954 units during October 2023.

These include total commercial vehicles (CV) sales of 34,259 units, up 0% YoY and total passenger vehicles (PV) sales of 48,423 units, a growth of 0% YoY.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in October 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,574 units, compared with 15,211 units in the year ago period.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in October 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,274 units compared to 16,048 units a year ago.

The sales figure includes that of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

Published - November 01, 2024 01:12 pm IST

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.