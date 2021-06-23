Business

Tata Motors names Wagh as ED, MD to leave

Tata Motors has announced that Guenter Butschek, MD & CEO, would relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons, and would therefore be stepping down from his role from June 30. “He will continue as a consultant till the end of this fiscal year,” the company said in a statement.

Girish Wagh, president commercial vehicles, was being appointed as Executive Director to the Board from July 1, it added.

Tata Motors’ domestic business had successfully transitioned to a Business Unit structure with the Commercial Vehicles Division headed by Mr. Wagh and the Passenger Vehicles Division headed by Shailesh Chandra, the leading automaker observed in the statement on Wednesday.

Mr Wagh, Mr Chandra and Thierry Bollore, CEO – Jaguar Land Rover will continue to work closely with the Chairman, Mr N Chandrasekaran to lead Tata Motors, the company said.


