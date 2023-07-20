HamberMenu
Tata Motors introduces two variants of Altroz 

Tata Motors Ltd. has announced the introduction of two new variants of Altroz – the XM and XM(S)

July 20, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MUMBAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Motors Ltd. has announced the introduction of two new variants of Altroz – the XM and XM(S) – priced at ₹6.90 lakh and ₹7.35 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

“The introduction of high-end features in these variants, including the electric sunroof in XM(S), makes Altroz the most affordable premium hatchback to be offered with a sunroof. The XM and XM(S) variant will be positioned in between the Altroz XE and the XM+, thereby broadening the appeal of this best-selling premium hatchback,” the company said in a statement. These variants will be available only in the 1.2 L Revotron petrol engine with manual transmission, Tata Motors added.

