Tata Motors increases PV prices

Tata Motors Ltd. has announced a price increase of 0.9% on an average on its passenger vehicles (PVs) effective January 19. The price increase would be implemented depending on the variant and model. At the same time, the company has also effected a reduction of up to ₹10,000 on specific variants, in response to feedback from customers.

“While the company is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike,” the company said in a statement. It has also decided to offer price protection to all its customers who had booked the Tata cars on or before January 18.


