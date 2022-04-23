Tata Motors increases PV price by 1.1%
Tata Motors Ltd. said it had announced a price increase of 1.1% across its passenger vehicles, to partially offset the rise in input cost. “Effective today, (April 23, 2022), the weighted average increase is 1.1%, depending on the variant and model,” the company said in a statement.
