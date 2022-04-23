Business

Tata Motors increases PV price by 1.1%

Tata Motors Ltd. said it had announced a price increase of 1.1% across its passenger vehicles, to partially offset the rise in input cost. “Effective today, (April 23, 2022), the weighted average increase is 1.1%, depending on the variant and model,” the company said in a statement.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2022 9:01:50 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tata-motors-increases-pv-price-by-11/article65348000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY