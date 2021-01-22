Business

Tata Motors increases prices of models

Special Correspondent Mumbai 22 January 2021 21:09 IST
Updated: 22 January 2021 21:09 IST

Tata Motors has announced prices hikes of up to ₹26,000 for its passenger vehicle range, effective Friday. Rising input costs and material costs of steel, precious metals and semi-conductors have compelled the company to pass on a part of the cost to customers,” it said in a statement. The company will offer protection from the price increase to customers who had booked Tata passenger vehicles on or before January 21, it added.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Business
Read more...