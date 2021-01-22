BusinessMumbai 22 January 2021 21:09 IST
Comments
Tata Motors increases prices of models
Updated: 22 January 2021 21:09 IST
Tata Motors has announced prices hikes of up to ₹26,000 for its passenger vehicle range, effective Friday. “Rising input costs and material costs of steel, precious metals and semi-conductors have compelled the company to pass on a part of the cost to customers,” it said in a statement. The company will offer protection from the price increase to customers who had booked Tata passenger vehicles on or before January 21, it added.
More In Business
Read more...