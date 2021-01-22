Business

Tata Motors increases prices of models

Tata Motors has announced prices hikes of up to ₹26,000 for its passenger vehicle range, effective Friday. Rising input costs and material costs of steel, precious metals and semi-conductors have compelled the company to pass on a part of the cost to customers,” it said in a statement. The company will offer protection from the price increase to customers who had booked Tata passenger vehicles on or before January 21, it added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2021 9:11:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tata-motors-increases-prices-of-models/article33637378.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY