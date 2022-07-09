Tata Motors increases passenger vehicle prices
Tata Motors Ltd. has announced an increase in the prices of its passenger vehicles to pass on the rise in input costs to customers. A weighted average increase in price of 0.55% has come into effect starting Saturday, across the range, depending upon the variant and model, the automaker said.
The company said it had taken extensive measures to absorb significant portion of the increased input costs. However, to offset the residual impact of the accumulated increase in input costs, it was “passing on a minimised price hike.”
