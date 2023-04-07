Tata Motors Group’s Q4 global wholesales up 8%

April 07, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Tata Motors Group’s global wholesales in Q4 FY23 was at 3,61,361 units, representing a 8% growth as compared to Q4 FY22, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and the Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY23 was at 1,18,321 units., lower by 3% over Q4 FY22.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in Q4 FY23 was at 1,35,654 units, higher by 10% as compared to Q4 FY22.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover was 1,07,386 vehicles (which includes CJLR--a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR--volumes of 12,737 units).

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter was 15,499 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter was 91,887 vehicles, Tata Motors said.