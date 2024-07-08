ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors Group Q1FY25 global wholesales up 2%  

Published - July 08, 2024 10:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 (April- to June quarter) of FY25, including Jaguar Land Rover were at 3,29,847 units, higher by 2%, as compared to year ago period.   Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the quarter were at 93,410 units, higher by 6%, over the same period last year.    Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles including sales of Electric Vehicles (EVs) were at 138,682 units, lower by 1% as compared with the year ago period.    Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover which does not include JLR sales in China were 97,755 vehicles, higher by 5%. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 8,227 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 89,528 vehicles, Tata Motors Group said in a statement.

