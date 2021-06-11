Tata Motors former design head Bose joins Mahindra

Mahindra Group has announced the appointment of Pratap Bose, previously the design head of Tata Motors, as the executive vice president and chief design officer to lead its newly formed Global Design organisation.

The Global Design organisation would comprise the recently announced Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E), which is being set up in Coventry in the West Midlands, U.K., and the existing Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S). The Global Design organisation would harness world-class talent pool and expand its global technology footprint, Mahindra Group said.

In this role, Mr. Bose would be responsible for both M.A.D.E and M.I.D.S and would oversee the design of all key business segments such as SUVs including Born Electric Vehicle (BEV), LCV products (under 3.5 T), Last Mile Mobility (LMM), Large CVs, Peugeot Scooters (France) and Tractors & Farm Machines.

He will report to Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Mr. Bose had earlier worked with Piaggio, Italy, and Daimler Chrysler, Japan.