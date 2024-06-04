ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors Finance to merge with Tata Capital

Published - June 04, 2024 08:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Boards of Tata Motors Ltd. (TML), Tata Capital Ltd. (TCL) and Tata Motors Finance Ltd. (TMFL) on Tuesday approved a merger of TMFL with TCL through an NCLT scheme of arrangement. 

As consideration for the merger, TCL will issue its equity shares to the shareholders of TMFL resulting in TML effectively holding a 4.7% stake in the merged entity, the companies said in a joint statement.

In FY24, TCL and TMFL reported a profit after tax of ₹3,150 crore and ₹52 crore respectively. “With this merger, TCL will gain new customers in the fast-growing CV / PV financing segments, which it aims to serve with innovative products and digital offerings, whilst providing differentiated growth opportunities to employees,” the statement added. The scheme of arrangement will take 9-12 months to complete. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US