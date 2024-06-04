Tata Motors Finance to merge with Tata Capital

The Boards of Tata Motors Ltd. (TML), Tata Capital Ltd. (TCL) and Tata Motors Finance Ltd. (TMFL) on Tuesday approved a merger of TMFL with TCL through an NCLT scheme of arrangement.

As consideration for the merger, TCL will issue its equity shares to the shareholders of TMFL resulting in TML effectively holding a 4.7% stake in the merged entity, the companies said in a joint statement.

In FY24, TCL and TMFL reported a profit after tax of ₹3,150 crore and ₹52 crore respectively. “With this merger, TCL will gain new customers in the fast-growing CV / PV financing segments, which it aims to serve with innovative products and digital offerings, whilst providing differentiated growth opportunities to employees,” the statement added. The scheme of arrangement will take 9-12 months to complete.