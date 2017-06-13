Tata Motors elevates Girish Wagh as head of CV unit

Tata Motors announced the appointment of Girish Wagh, 46, as the Head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit and a member of the executive committee.

“Mr. Wagh will take charge of the new responsibilities with immediate effect and will closely work with Mr. Ravindra Pisharody for a smooth transition,” Tata Motors said in a statement.

Mr. Pisharody who resigned as executive director, commercial vehicles, Tata Motors on June 5, 2017, is currently serving his notice period.

Mr. Wagh is an old timer at Tata Motors and is known for developing Tata Ace and Tata Nano. It was he who ensured that Nano was manufactured in 2007-8 at a tight cost of below ₹1 lakh as per the promise made by the then Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata.

Recently, Mr. Wagh was moved from the passenger vehicles business of the company to the commercial vehicles division as Head of Product Line MHCV (Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle).

He was transferred from Pune to the company’s headquarters in Mumbai and was lining up product development as well new engines for the company before this elevation.

The replacement of Mr. Wagh as the Head of Product Line MHCV will be announced in due course. In the meanwhile, he will continue to oversee the MHCV related scope of responsibilities, according to Tata Motors’statement.