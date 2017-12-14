Tata Motors delivers EVs to EESL

Tata Motors on Thursday delivered the first set of Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs) to Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL), which is in the process of procuring 10,000 electric vehicles for the use of government entities.

Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, handed over the keys of the Tigor EVs to Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director, EESL, accompanied by the senior management teams from both companies.

“This tender has effectively paved way for connecting our aspirations in the e-mobility space with the vision of the Government,” Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, said.

Specific to the EESL order, the Tigor EV will be delivered in three trim variants – Base, Premium and High and will be available in ‘Pearlescent White’ colour with blue decals.

Over the basic requirements of the tender, the Tigor EV, across the variants, would have FATC (Fully Automatic AC) to provide maximum comfort to its occupants,” the company said.

The electric drive systems for the Tigor EV is developed and supplied by Electra EV – a company established to develop and supply electric drive systems for the automotive sector.

In the phase 1, Tata Motors will deliver 250 Tigor Evs.