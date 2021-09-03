Tata Motors bets big on South, opens 70 outlets

‘Highest market share is from region’

Tata Motors on Friday inaugurated 70 new sales outlets across the Southern India region, which contributes about 28% to the passenger vehicle segment volumes.

“South India is an important market for us,” said Rajan Amba, VP – Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Passenger Vehicles at Tata Motors. “While it contributes about 28% to the industry overall, for us the contribution is slightly higher,” he said. “We enjoy our highest market share in this part of the country of about 12.1% with Kerala at almost 17% and in other States, it is in excess of 10%,” Mr. Amba added.

He said that these outlets were spread across 53 cities and had been strategically mapped to key emerging markets of the Southern region. These showrooms will be home to the company’s ‘New Forever’ range of passenger vehicles, including its electric vehicles portfolio.

The new additions take the total number of the company’s outlets in Southern India, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Kerala, to 272, and total retail footprint in India to 980 outlets.

Asked how the sales are expected to grow with the new outlets, Mr. Amba said, “It is tough to put a number. The year has been a bit wonky...started with a lockdown... It is almost as if the industry wants to grow, the customer wants to buy, but we keep hitting a wall and there is always something or the other.”

With the festive season on the horizon, he reiterated that from a PV perspective, there is robust demand. “What remains to be seen is whether things that are happening around the world are able to support the supply chain of this industry,” he said.