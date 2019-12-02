Tata Motors bags orders for 2,300 buses

Tata Motors bags orders to supply 2,300 buses

Tata Motors said it has received orders to supply 2,300 buses to various State transport undertakings (STUs) in the country, including RSRTC in Rajasthan, KSRTC, BMTC and NWKRTC in Karnataka, UPSRTC in Uttar Pradesh, IRT in Tamil Nadu and APSRTC in Andhra Pradesh. The delivery of these buses would be completed by February 2020, the company said.

Rohit Srivastava, product line head, buses, Tata Motors, said, “With an order size of over 2,300 Tata Motors’ buses across, we look forward to a continued partnership with all the STUs in their endeavour to reinforce the public transportation system in their respective cities.”

Tata Motors designs, develops and manufactures its buses in Pune, Dharwad, Pantnagar and Lucknow. Besides its partnership with ACGL of Goa for bus bodies, Tata Motors also has a joint venture with Marcopolo S.A. of Brazil for fully-built bus (FBV) solutions.

As Tata Motors, its approach of manufacturing FBVs (Fully Building Vehicles), meets the government’s new norms in terms of safety, fuel efficiency, wider bus gangways, with the flexibility to be powered by both CNG and Diesel.

“With an extensive product portfolio of future-ready buses, we continue to play an active role in mass public transportation with a commitment towards striking the right balance between sustainable growth and profitability,” said Mr. Srivastava.