Tata Motors bags orders for 1,500 electric buses from DTC

Tata Motors Ltd. said it had bagged an order for 1,500 electric buses from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under a larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Ltd. The company said it would supply, operate and maintain air-conditioned, low-floor, 12-metre fully built electric buses for 12 years, as per the contract.

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors, said, “The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with DTC and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Delhi. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India and keep sustainability at the core in the designing of futuristic vehicles.”