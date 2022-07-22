Business

Tata Motors bags orders for 1,500 electric buses from DTC

Tata Motors Ltd. said it had bagged an order for 1,500 electric buses from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under a larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Ltd. The company said it would supply, operate and maintain air-conditioned, low-floor, 12-metre fully built electric buses for 12 years, as per the contract. 

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors, said, “The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with DTC and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Delhi. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India and keep sustainability at the core in the designing of futuristic vehicles.”


