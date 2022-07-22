Tata Motors bags orders for 1,500 electric buses from DTC
Tata Motors Ltd. said it had bagged an order for 1,500 electric buses from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under a larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Ltd. The company said it would supply, operate and maintain air-conditioned, low-floor, 12-metre fully built electric buses for 12 years, as per the contract.
Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors, said, “The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with DTC and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Delhi. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India and keep sustainability at the core in the designing of futuristic vehicles.”
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.