Tata Motors bags order to supply 10,000 EV cabs to BluSmart Electric Mobility

Tata Motors said it had signed an agreement with BluSmart Electric Mobility for delivering 10,000 XPRES-T EVs to the company.

“This deployment of 10,000 units makes it the biggest ever EV fleet order in India,” Tata Motors said in a statement.

With deliveries starting soon, these vehicles would be in addition to the 3,500 XPRES-T EV order signed by both companies in October last year. The EVs would be used across the country thereby helping minimise carbon footprint, the automaker added.

“We are taking active steps towards the rapid electrification of mobility, and it is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us,” said Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd..

“Our XPRES-T EV fleet offers an optimal battery size along with a captive fast charging solution and has already set benchmarks in its category,” he added.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, co-founder, BluSmart Electric Mobility, said, “With our $50 million in Series A fundraise, we are supercharged to rapidly expand across Delhi NCR and the metro cities.”

“We are building a large-scale integrated EV mobility ecosystem in India – from the country’s largest fully-electric ride hailing service to the largest network of EV charging super hubs,” he said. In July 2021, Tata Motors unveiled the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers and XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with two range options – 213 km and 165 km.