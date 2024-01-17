Lack of charging infra on highways, slower adoption dampens Tata Motors’ EV offtake push but firm eyes 1 lakh units in sales in FY25

January 17, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Lack of charging infrastructure on highways and slow rate of adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by consumers in certain cities have derailed Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.’s (TPEM) ambitious plan of selling more than one lakh electric passenger cars this fiscal, said a top official.

“In FY23, we sold over 50,000 e-PVs. We would end this year between 73,000-80,000 units,” said MD of Tata Motors Ltd. and TPEM Shailesh Chandra during an interaction.

“Our aspiration was to sell one lakh EVs. A lot of action had been initiated by us to achieve that number. But many things were out of our control,” he said.

Explaining further, he said that several things had to be delivered by many ecosystem players like installing charging infrastructure on highways, the penetration was slow in certain cities, as consumers were not moving at the expected pace compared to other cities, failed talks with fleet operators and withdrawal of incentives by some states. But we will achieve the numbers during FY25, he said.

According to him, TPEM has 73% share of the total EV market. In FY23, it posted 80% y-o-y growth over FY22. Within the Tata group, EVs account for 12-15% of overall sales and they are aspiring to hit 50% by 2030.

TPEM plans to invest $2 billion by 2026 to roll out 10 EVs. “Already, we have launched Nexon, Tigor, Tiago and Punch. In 2024, we will roll out Curvv and Harrier. The next year would see Safari and Altroz and two new name plates,” he said.

Asserting that they have enough production capacity, he said it can be ramped up when needed. With the opening of erstwhile Ford factory in Sanand, Gujarat, the production capacity has gone up.

On Wednesday, TPEM announced the roll out of its first pure EV ‘Punch.ev’ powered by acti.ev (advanced connected tech-intelligent EV) ranging from ₹10.99-14.49 lakh. The mid-range model will offer up to 315 km, while the top end of 421 km, the company claimed.

