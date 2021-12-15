Tata International unveils Tagra safety shoe range

Mumbai

15 December 2021 21:14 IST

Tata International Ltd., the global trading arm of Tata Group and an exporter of leather and leather products, has announced the introduction of Tagra, a premium range of performance footwear for safety, manufacturing, military and security sectors.

Atul Nagrath, Head of Leather Products, said, the ‘Made in India’ shoes “have been crafted using FeetScience, Tata International’s scientific study of human feet, to provide unparalleled levels of quality and comfort.”

“The name Tagra means strong. Our range of performance shoes, focusing on the middle and higher market segment, are made of high quality sustainable leather from our tanneries,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising