Tata Group's Air India to lease 12 more aircraft

December 05, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Tata group-owned carrier Air India said on Monday it will lease 12 more Airbus and Boeing aircraft, days after the Indian conglomerate announced the airline's merger with Vistara.

The aircraft, expected to be inducted in the first half of 2023, are in addition to the 30 leased earlier this year as part of the airline's expansion plans.

The Tata Group is merging Air India with Vistara, its joint venture with Singapore Airlines (SIA), to create a bigger full-service carrier that will strengthen its presence in domestic and international markets.