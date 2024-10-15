ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Group to create five lakh manufacturing jobs in five years, says chairman Chandrasekaran

Published - October 15, 2024 12:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Speaking at a symposium of Indian Foundation for Quality Management, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran asserted that India cannot achieve the goals of being a developed nation, if the country cannot create manufacturing jobs.

PTI

Workers install the electric motor inside a Tata Nexon electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the Tata Motors plant in Pune. File photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tata Group will create five lakh manufacturing jobs in the next five years across sectors such as semiconductor, electric vehicles, battery and related industries, its Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Ratan Tata (1937-2024): In-depth coverage

Speaking at a symposium of Indian Foundation for Quality Management, the Tata Sons Chairman asserted that India cannot achieve the goals of being a developed nation, if the country cannot create manufacturing jobs.

"... Between our (Tata Group's) investments in semiconductors, our investment in precision manufacturing, assembly, electric vehicles, batteries and related industries, I think we will create five lakh manufacturing jobs in the next five years," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing the group's upcoming semiconductor plant in Assam and other new manufacturing units for electric vehicles and battery, he said, "we are setting up a number of plants".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tata Motors to invest over ₹9,000 crore in Tamil Nadu

While he has not got the full details, Mr. Chandrasekaran said based on "basic math", these jobs will have multiplier effects.

As the ecosystem has to be set up, he said a minimum 5 lakh companies -- small, medium-scale companies would also come up in the ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Viksit Bharat’ goals

He acknowledged the government's support in these initiatives and stressed on the need for creating jobs in the manufacturing sector.

"We cannot achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat if we cannot create manufacturing jobs, because we all know 1 million people are coming to the workforce every month," he said.

Mr. Chandrasekaran further said, "We need to create 100 million jobs." He asserted the significance of new-age manufacturing like semiconductors, which creates eight to ten indirect jobs for every single job created.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US