Tata Green Batteries in aftermarket tie-up with Tata Motors

Tata AutoComp GY Batteries, operating under the brand name Tata Green Batteries, said it had entered into an after-market tie-up with Tata Motors to ensure hassle-free purchase and service experience for commercial vehicle consumers.

The tie-up would enable Tata Green Batteries to be available for sale across the network of Tata Motors authorised dealerships and workshops, the company said.

The batteries for commercial vehicle applications are co-branded with Tata Green Batteries and Tata Motors logo highlighting this partnership, it said.

“Tata Green Batteries has been one of the major OEM partners of Tata Motors for a long time with supplies to all major platforms of commercial vehicles,” CEO Ravi Gupta said. “This landmark agreement marks the extension of this relationship to the after-market space, wherein it presents a great opportunity for both companies for mutual growth by ensuring the best of services for the consumers,” he added.