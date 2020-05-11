Tata firm inks ₹1,200-cr. defence contract

Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division (Tata Power SED) has signed a ₹1,200-crore contract with the Ministry of Defence for modernising infrastructure of 37 airfields of Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. Tata Power SED is a division of Tata Power.

“The ₹1,200-crore contract involves supply, installation and commissioning of modern airfield equipment like Cat II Instrument Landing System and Cat II Airfield Lightning System along with other navigational aids and air traffic management systems besides creating the required civil and electrical infrastructure,” said Tata Power in a statement.

In March 2011, Tata Power SED had obtained from Ministry of Defence a contract for about ₹1,220 crore for modernisation of 30 airfields and successfully executed the same.

“The above contract is continuation of the previous order with additional 37 airfields undergoing modernisation which would provide excellent control of airfield systems to air traffic controllers, enhancing aerospace safety and operational capability by facilitating operations in poor visibility and adverse weather conditions,” said the statement.

Tata Power is in the process of selling its defence business (Tata Power SED) to Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) through a scheme of arrangement.

The transfer of the business to TASL has already been approved by the NCLT and the process is expected to be completed once regulatory and other routine approvals are received.