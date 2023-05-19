Tata Elxsi reports quantum growth in FY23

May 19, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST

Tata Elxsi, a provider of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare and transportation from the Tata stable, said its FY23 net profit grew 37.4% to ₹755.2 crore while revenue grew 27.3% at ₹3,144.7 crore.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the company reported ₹837.9 crore of revenue, a growth of 22.9% over the same quarter of the previous year (YoY). During the period, its net profit stood at ₹201.5 crore, registering a growth of 25.9% YoY.

All three segments including Embedded Product Design (24.0%), Industrial Design & Visualisation (IDV) (25.7%) and System Integration & Support (SIS) (54.4%) delivered robust growth in FY23, said Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi.

“In a matter of just two financial years, our top line has grown by 72% to ₹3144.7 crore and our PAT has almost doubled to ₹755.2 crore.”

Tata Elxsi would continue to invest in building a talent pipeline to fuel future growth, he said.

“Our employee-friendly policies have ensured that our attrition numbers are one of the lowest amongst our peers and industry at large,” he further said.