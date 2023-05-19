ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Elxsi reports quantum growth in FY23

May 19, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Elxsi, a provider of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare and transportation from the Tata stable, said its FY23 net profit grew 37.4% to ₹755.2 crore while revenue grew 27.3% at ₹3,144.7 crore.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the company reported ₹837.9 crore of revenue, a growth of 22.9% over the same quarter of the previous year (YoY). During the period, its net profit stood at ₹201.5 crore, registering a growth of 25.9% YoY.

All three segments including Embedded Product Design (24.0%), Industrial Design & Visualisation (IDV) (25.7%) and System Integration & Support (SIS) (54.4%) delivered robust growth in FY23, said Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi.

“In a matter of just two financial years, our top line has grown by 72% to ₹3144.7 crore and our PAT has almost doubled to ₹755.2 crore.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Elxsi would continue to invest in building a talent pipeline to fuel future growth, he said.

“Our employee-friendly policies have ensured that our attrition numbers are one of the lowest amongst our peers and industry at large,” he further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US