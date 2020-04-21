Tata Elxsi Q4 revenue up 3.6% to ₹439 crore

Technology services firm Tata Elxsi reported on Tuesday that its revenue from operations rose 3.6% to ₹438.9 crore in fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Meanwhile, the company reported that its embedded product design (EPD) division grew 4.1% quarter-on-quarter and 10.6% year-on-year, while the industrial design and visualisation (IDV) division grew 7.6% quarter-on-quarter and 5.4% year-on-year.

The media and communication vertical grew by 8.6% quarter-on-quarter and 25.5% year-on-year.

“We delivered another quarter of steady performance despite the current global situation,” said Managing Director and CEO Manoj Raghavan.