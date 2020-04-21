Business

Tata Elxsi Q4 revenue up 3.6% to ₹439 crore

Technology services firm Tata Elxsi reported on Tuesday that its revenue from operations rose 3.6% to ₹438.9 crore in fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Meanwhile, the company reported that its embedded product design (EPD) division grew 4.1% quarter-on-quarter and 10.6% year-on-year, while the industrial design and visualisation (IDV) division grew 7.6% quarter-on-quarter and 5.4% year-on-year.

The media and communication vertical grew by 8.6% quarter-on-quarter and 25.5% year-on-year.

“We delivered another quarter of steady performance despite the current global situation,” said Managing Director and CEO Manoj Raghavan.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2020 11:39:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tata-elxsi-q4-revenue-up-36-to-439-crore/article31399844.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY